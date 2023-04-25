People Are Relating So Hard To A TikToker That Wants To Leave Vancouver For Toronto
So many people agree with her!
Vancouver has a reputation for not being the most friendly place to be in Canada, and one TikToker decided that heading across the country to Toronto may just be a better fit.
Ozioma Nwabuikwu, a local content creator and writer, posted a video on TikTok talking about the issue of how lonely it can be in Vancouver, especially as a Black woman.
In the video, Nwabuikwu opens up about how difficult it is to make any lasting connections in Vancouver, whether it's with friendships or dating.
"The issue that I've heard of when people did give feedback was me being too direct," she said.
"I just feel like Vancouver is not a place where people even like would be like 'hey, I like what you're wearing,' or 'hey, I really want to hang out with you,'" she added.
She revealed that she was planning to spend the summer in Ontario to see whether the situation was any different.
Nwabuikwu told Narcity that she's made the video following a "string of bad dates" with cis men who she had gotten along well with but never heard from again.
"I knew I didn't fit the standard of beauty here but all that rejection was a sobering reminder," she said.
Even outside of the realm of dating, making friends in Vancouver hasn't been an easy process.
"I have experienced loneliness for a while in Vancouver, as an international student who also happens to be a Nigerian and a Black woman. I’ve been here for six years and it's only started to ease up in the last two as I rounded up my degree from UBC," she said.
While the cost of living in Vancouver was definitely an issue and limited her ability to socialize, Nwabuikwu added that she tried to get involved with school clubs and volunteering but friendships never stuck.
She's not alone
So many people agreed with Nwabuikwu that Vancouver is not the place to form connections with people.
"It’s the culture here in Vancouver. People from Vancouver are friendly but distant, so it makes it hard to get close with them in a long run," one person added.
"I think this is a common issue with cities that are 'predominantly white.' I live in Edmonton and it feels the same," another person added.
"Most agree with me and think that Vancouver is not a place conducive for deep, vulnerable connection," Nwabuikwu told Narcity. "Even those who’ve been raised here have also experienced the same thing and told me as much."
People think Toronto will be better
She added that a lot of people had suggested Toronto may be a better fit as a more diverse city.
"It's hard to be vulnerable but rewarding. I think Toronto is gonna be much better for you," one person wrote in the comments.
"Agreed. I'm from Toronto and moved to Vancouver in 2021 for work. Toronto is just a different vibe. More diverse, easier to make friends," another said.
"I'm eager to see how it compares in terms of culture and community," Nwabuikwu told Narcity.