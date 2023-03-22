TTC Workers Roasted A Group For Fare Evasion & The Main Character Energy Is Real (VIDEO)
"The way she was describing had me dead. 🤣"
Two TTC workers were not playing games when it comes to fare evasion a viral TikTok video has hilariously uncovered.
A group of young adults attempted to sneak onto the subway at Yorkdale station without paying their TTC fare, but they were caught in the act by two alert TTC fare inspectors.
The video of the incident has since gone viral, with many people praising the TTC workers for their no-nonsense approach to fare evaders.
"$80 sweater, $80 pants, $100 shoes," one of the TTC workers is heard saying as she listed off the group's apparel. She then pointed out another fare evader's shoes and guessed their value to be between $200 to $300.
Another member of the group protested that their expensive items were gifts, but the TTC inspectors were having none of it.
"If you're old enough to go out to the mall, you're old enough to pay your way," the second inspector said.
The video has already racked up almost 80K views and seems to be posted by one of the people who was caught by the inspectors.
"The way she was describing had me dead 🤣," they wrote.
Many people praised the TTC workers in the comments.
"She actually handled that situation correctly big shout out to those girls, we need more people like this in the city 🤣🤣," one person wrote.
"Nicely done. Young men don't like to get embarrassed," another wrote.
Though some also thought that the TTC workers were a bit extra.
"Some TTC drivers think they Toronto Police or something," one person wrote. "It's never this deep😭," another comment read.
But despite the workers' stern warnings, they appear to give the group a pass for skipping fares, instructing them to remember both of the TTC workers' faces.
It is unclear if TTC inspectors are allowed to let fare evaders go. Narcity reached out to TTC for clarification but did not hear back in time for publication.
TTC representative Stuart Green has previously told Narcity that customers who ride for free have a big impact on the system despite the majority of customers paying their fair.
"We know that 97 percent of our customers do just that, and we thank them. But evasion — which is a challenge for all transit agencies — is costing us tens of millions of dollars a year," Green said.
