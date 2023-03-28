A TTC Operator Shared 5 Things They Wish You Knew About Their Job & One Happens All The Time
Patience and kindness can go a long way.
We all know that the TTC can be a wild ride, but have you ever thought about the people who keep it moving?
We sat down with a TTC operator who spilled the tea on what it's really like to work in a transit system that over 1.8 million people use every day, especially during the recent surge in TTC violence.
From chaotic sightings to angry passengers, this operator revealed the top five things they wish you knew about their job.
Life as a TTC operator can be unpredictable
TTC operators have seen some unpredictable things during their work hours, so don't be surprised if they have more than a few stories to share, or if they aren't all exciting.
"[The] craziest thing I've seen [was] probably when control told us to bypass one of the stations due to a person having a weapon on them," the employee told Narcity.
"So, when I'm bypassing the station [and] when I get halfway down the platform, I look to my right, and I see a Toronto Police officer chasing this guy down the platform like a cartoon or something."
The employee also said the "sheer amount of homelessness" in the system had been a surprise to them.
"Some people shoot up heroin or whatever drugs on the train, it's really sad, honestly," they said.
"I knew it was a thing, but I didn't think it was as bad as it is."
Don't shoot the messenger
The TTC operator told Narcity that they don't have control over when trains or buses arrive, but most customers seem to think they do.
"It's out of our control. Our job is just to drive, not make the decision on where the trains turn back or where trains have to offload," they said.
What happens during violent incidents
TTC operators don't receive training on how to de-escalate or deal with violent incidents on their trains, according to the employee.
"There's not really any specific training to prepare anyone for that. But the only thing they really tell you is to observe and report, right?" they said.
"So it's just like, if you see anything, go back to a safe area and report what you see and make sure you stay there."
According to the employee, most TTC operators also aren't required to know how to do CPR.
When asked about the recent increase in violent incidents on the TTC, the employee said they often hear the news around the same time as passengers.
"I haven't really like thought about it too much."
Getting cussed at is common
The employee said that most customers like to take out their frustrations about delays on TTC operators.
"If you're going to cuss the driver ... you're not accomplishing much because you're just shooting the messenger," they said.
"'I've had it happen before where like, some people were so disgruntled that they just like cursing at me and smack[ing] the window."
They said that while they didn't mind and often let it slide, the passengers are likely going to be delayed anyway.
Please don't hold the door
Holding up a subway door might seem like a good idea at the moment, but it will likely cause more delays for everyone on board, according to the employee.
In fact, it's the number one most annoying thing, when customers charge through the doors "like a bull."
"Nine times out ten, you're gonna get caught in the door, you're gonna hurt yourself [and] could break the door," they said.
The employee said that fixing the broken door of a subway takes longer than waiting for the next train on the platform and highly recommends letting a train go if you're late for it.