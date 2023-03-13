TTC Workers Saved An ‘Abandoned’ Pet Bunny From The Tracks & She’s Up For Adoption (VIDEO)
"We kept eyes on the bunny for an hour until they came and caught her."
TTC workers and volunteers from a rabbit rescue group saved a bunny stranded on the TTC train tracks.
Rosedale, a white rabbit with pink-stained fur, was spotted on the train tracks at Rosedale station on March 8, where she was believed to have been "abandoned."
That day, a bystander snapped a photo of her on the train tracks and posted it to a Toronto Facebook group for lost pets.
An email was sent out to Rabbit Rescue to help the poor bunny to safety, and volunteers immediately went to the station in hopes of finding her.
"Volunteers went out, but nobody could find her. The next day my follower sent a video to me of the bunny, and I could see where it ran to hide, so I went down that evening," Lousi Mokhtarians, a volunteer with the organization, told Narcity.
Mokhtarians said Rosedale isn't the first bunny to be "dumped" in the area.
"This is a pretty common thing in Toronto. We catch dumped bunnies all the time. People decide it's too much work or expense and release them outside."
Mokhtarians and three other volunteers arrived at Rosedale station on March 9, told a TTC supervisor about Rosedale and waited for TTC workers to come and help get her safely off of the tracks.
"We kept eyes on the bunny for an hour until they came and caught her," she said.
A train ran right over Rosedale as she waited on the tracks and dodged others, but luckily, she survived to tell the tale.
Mokhtarians said she was "smart" and would hide when she heard the trains coming down the tracks.
When the track workers arrived, they managed to catch Rosedale with a net, and Mokhtarians took her home in a pet carrier.
A TTC spokesperson confirmed to Narcity that workers helped retrieve a bunny on March 9 at around 8:30 p.m.
The lucky bunny wasn't injured and is currently up for adoption and looking for her forever home.
The beautiful girl is a "very sweet bunny" who loves to cuddle, according to Mokhtarians. So, if you're looking for some extra love in your life, she may be a great addition to your family.