An Ontario Humane Society Has Huge Discounts On Bunny Adoption Fees & So Many Need Homes

These rescued rabbits need a forever home.

Toronto Staff Writer
Guelph Humane Society

If you've always dreamed of having a rabbit best friend, then now would be the perfect time to make your dreams come true.

Guelph Humane Society (GHS) encourages residents to adopt bunnies during February to promote its annual "Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month."

The event significantly reduces the organization's typical rabbit adoption fees of $160 to $50 throughout February with no taxes or additional fees.

"All bunnies we adopt out are already spayed or neutered," says Samantha White, Adoption Coordinator at GHS, in the press release. "A spay or neuter surgery can cost hundreds of dollars, so adopting an already altered bunny can definitely save you money."

"We had 84 rabbit adoptions last year," White adds. "But we still have so many more bunnies looking for a loving home. We need more people to come forward who have maybe been considering adopting a rabbit. Now is the time."

Of course, what would the adoption process be like without the ability to scroll through all the photos of bunnies? Thankfully, you can do that on GHS's website.

Once you've selected the rabbit that makes you swoon the most, all you have to do is follow the group's step-by-step application process to become a home candidate.

"Please, if you're looking to add a bunny to your home – adopt, don't shop," White concludes. "And make sure your rabbits are always spayed or neutered. That's how we will limit future unwanted litters, and level off the number of bunnies in need of a home."

