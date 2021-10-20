A Free Bunny Adoption Event Is Happening In Toronto This Weekend & Their Bios Are Everything
One bun is actually called Flo Rida.
If you're looking for a sweet little pet but are waiting until your next paycheck before you consider adoption, the City of Toronto has got you covered with the newest bunny adoption event where you can get a rabbit for free.
On October 19, Toronto Animal Services tweeted that they're waiving the adoption fees for their floppy-eared friends on October 23 and 24. The adoption fee for rabbits is typically $40.
"Remember, rabbits are not starter pets — adopting one is a similar commitment to bringing a puppy or kitten into your life," TO Animal Service wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Always do your research when you are considering adding a new pet to your household."
There are currently nine rabbits that are up for adoption on their website, so if you are considering bringing one of these furry friends home, you better hop-hop-hop to the shelter.
Adam
City of Toronto Animal Services West Region
"Adam is quite the little gentleman but also has a wild side! He is very quiet and can usually be found in his [favourite] spots having a snooze as he likes some alone time," shelter staff wrote. This adorable little guy is shy but very friendly and would do best in a quiet home of one to two owners.
Flo Rida
City of Toronto Animal Services East Region
Flo Rida is a friendly one-year-old bunny. "He has beautiful blue eyes, likes attention, and doesn't mind being held," Toronto Animal Services East wrote.
Encore
City of Toronto Animal Services East Region
"Encore is a calm rabbit, easy to handle and is very clean in his kennel," shelter staff wrote.
Cypress
City of Toronto Animal Services West Region
While his age is currently unknown, Cypress is sure an adorable little guy.
Valvoline
City of Toronto Animal Services East Region
"Valvoline came to the shelter covered with motor oil," shelter staff wrote about the New Zealand White rabbit. "He has been bathed and treated for ear mites." Now he's enjoying the shelter's outdoor run space, so anyone who has plenty of green space at home may want to consider bringing home little Valvoline here.
Rocky
City of Toronto Animal Service East Region
"[Rocky] wants to be the only bunny in the household as he prefers to be by himself," shelter staff wrote about the sable mini lop rabbit. "He does love his human friends though! He will come right up to you and is easy to handle."
Ebony
City of Toronto Animal Services East Region
Shelter staff says this ten-month-old bunny is the "social butterfly" of the shelter and likes the company of other rabbits.
Crisp
City of Toronto Animal Services West Region
This black-haired bunny has been hopping around the shelter since October 1 but is looking for a fur-ever home.
Apple
City of Toronto Animal Service West REgion
Apple is a white shorthaired little rabbit, and he is about eight months old.
Narcity reached out to the City for more information about the event and will update this article as soon as we hear back.