Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
things to do this weekend in toronto

A Free Bunny Adoption Event Is Happening In Toronto This Weekend & Their Bios Are Everything

One bun is actually called Flo Rida.

A Free Bunny Adoption Event Is Happening In Toronto This Weekend & Their Bios Are Everything
City of Toronto Animal Services East Region, City of Toronto Animal Services East Region

If you're looking for a sweet little pet but are waiting until your next paycheck before you consider adoption, the City of Toronto has got you covered with the newest bunny adoption event where you can get a rabbit for free.

On October 19, Toronto Animal Services tweeted that they're waiving the adoption fees for their floppy-eared friends on October 23 and 24. The adoption fee for rabbits is typically $40.

"Remember, rabbits are not starter pets — adopting one is a similar commitment to bringing a puppy or kitten into your life," TO Animal Service wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Always do your research when you are considering adding a new pet to your household."

There are currently nine rabbits that are up for adoption on their website, so if you are considering bringing one of these furry friends home, you better hop-hop-hop to the shelter.

Adam

City of Toronto Animal Services West Region

"Adam is quite the little gentleman but also has a wild side! He is very quiet and can usually be found in his [favourite] spots having a snooze as he likes some alone time," shelter staff wrote. This adorable little guy is shy but very friendly and would do best in a quiet home of one to two owners.

View here

Flo Rida

City of Toronto Animal Services East Region

Flo Rida is a friendly one-year-old bunny. "He has beautiful blue eyes, likes attention, and doesn't mind being held," Toronto Animal Services East wrote.

View here

Encore

City of Toronto Animal Services East Region

"Encore is a calm rabbit, easy to handle and is very clean in his kennel," shelter staff wrote.

View here

Cypress

City of Toronto Animal Services West Region

While his age is currently unknown, Cypress is sure an adorable little guy.

View here

Valvoline

City of Toronto Animal Services East Region

"Valvoline came to the shelter covered with motor oil," shelter staff wrote about the New Zealand White rabbit. "He has been bathed and treated for ear mites." Now he's enjoying the shelter's outdoor run space, so anyone who has plenty of green space at home may want to consider bringing home little Valvoline here.

View here

Rocky

City of Toronto Animal Service East Region

"[Rocky] wants to be the only bunny in the household as he prefers to be by himself," shelter staff wrote about the sable mini lop rabbit. "He does love his human friends though! He will come right up to you and is easy to handle."

View here

Ebony

City of Toronto Animal Services East Region

Shelter staff says this ten-month-old bunny is the "social butterfly" of the shelter and likes the company of other rabbits.

View here

Crisp

City of Toronto Animal Services West Region

This black-haired bunny has been hopping around the shelter since October 1 but is looking for a fur-ever home.

View here

Apple

City of Toronto Animal Service West REgion

Apple is a white shorthaired little rabbit, and he is about eight months old.

View here

Narcity reached out to the City for more information about the event and will update this article as soon as we hear back.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

8 Things To Do For Halloween In Toronto If You're Too Old To Trick-Or-Treat

Because you're never too old for Halloween!

@alexandra_therealtor | Instagram, @brickskitchen | Instagram

Halloween is just around the bend, and while trick-or-treating may be off the table, there are still lots of other activities you can enjoy around Toronto.

From haunted houses to less-terrifying events like pumpkin patches, you can celebrate the spookiest time of the year at these spots.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Is Having A 3-Day 'Comeback' Festival & It'll Have All Kinds Of Live Events

From a pop-up restaurant to live music, and so much more!

@stacktmarket | Instagram, @stacktmarket | Instagram

Festivals just haven't been a thing in Toronto in the past couple of years, but now that more and more live events are hitting the 6ix, festivals are making a comeback.

Stackt Market's COMEBACK festival is a three-day event aimed to celebrate Toronto's culture and community, beginning on October 22. The weekend event will feature a stacked roster of local vendors, art and entertainment, as well as a restaurant pop-up, a live music showcase, and a mental health workshop.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Fall Activities Near Toronto Where You Can Have Fun For $30 Or Less

Enjoy the season without giving your wallet a scare!

@ttinawongg | Instagram, @sarratravels | Instagram

All those pumpkin spice lattes can really start to add up, so if you're looking to save some money this season, then check out some of these activities around Toronto that cost $30 or less.

From incredible hikes to pumpkin-filled festivals, you can enjoy autumn without giving your wallet a scare.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Iconic Toronto Spots That Have Been Completely Transformed & Look Totally Different Now

From The Citizen to the Gladstone Hotel.

@harrietstoronto | Instagram, @miss.ariannaa | Instagram

Several of Toronto's iconic buildings and venues have undergone major transformations, and you may not even recognize some of them.

From popular hangout spots like The Citizen to hotels like the Thompson Hotel, these places have been totally revamped and offer brand new experiences for you to enjoy.

Keep Reading Show less