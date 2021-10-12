A Toronto Dog Rescue Is Still Looking For Someone To Give One-Eyed 'Wink' A Forever Home
She's a playful rescue from Jordan who just landed in Canada. 🐶
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
An adorable one-eyed puppy from Jordan who goes by the name 'Wink' is somehow still up for adoption at a dog rescue in Toronto.
"Wink has not been adopted yet," Nisa Gunduz of Peanut Mutter Rescue told Narcity via email. "While we have received some applications, the overall volume of applications has significantly decreased since things have seemingly returned to 'normal.'"
Courtesy of Peanut Mutter Rescue and @rahmehforanimals
Peanut Mutter Rescue is a non-profit organization that rescues all kinds of dogs from countries that tend to deal with higher rates of animal abandonment and euthanasia.
According to the non-profit, Wink is loving, playful, friendly, and filled with lots of energy like your typical young puppy. The organization added that anyone who is considering adopting Wink — or any of their other puppies from their rescue — should be prepared for anything and come with an understanding of where these dogs come from.
"It is unknown as to what caused her injury, however, one thing I do really want to stress is that this is a very common occurrence for dogs in Jordan and why I am so passionate about helping this shelter partner in particular," Gunduz said, and later added that they work with Jordanian animal rescue organization Rahmeh Association for Animals.
Courtesy of Peanut Mutter Rescue and @rahmehforanimals
Gunduz told Narcity that they brought in another dog from Jordan who had her tail and part of her tongue cut off, permanently deformed legs, and was shot in the chest. The dog, Dalia, has since been adopted into her forever home, and Gunduz said her new family "are truly saints."
"There are so many dogs like Wink who are 'special needs' with disabilities largely caused by humans," Gunduz said.
"I want these success stories to inspire more people to be open to taking a dog who has been failed over and over again by humans, and opening their home and heart to them."
As of Thanksgiving Monday, Wink has safely made her way to Canada but is still in foster care. Anyone interested in adopting Wink can consult Peanut Mutter Rescue's adoption process page and email them with their application form.