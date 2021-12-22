Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Toronto Pug Named Bugsy May Have Been Stolen & Police Think He Was Listed On Kijiji

He was last seen on December 17.

A Toronto Pug Named Bugsy May Have Been Stolen & Police Think He Was Listed On Kijiji
Toronto Police Service | Handout, Google Maps

Toronto Police are looking for an adorable pug named Bugsy who might have been stolen right from his backyard.

In a news release posted on December 21, Toronto Police detail what may have happened with the dog last Friday morning.

On December 17, sometime between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m., the 4-year-old pug was let out by its owners into a fenced backyard in the Kipling Avenue and Henley Crescent area.

Bugsy disappeared from the yard, and police report that the owners believe he was taken because they say there is no way he could have escaped on his own from the fenced space.

Toronto Police Service | Handout

Investigators on the case believe Bugsy might have actually been listed for sale on Kijiji. The unneutered pug has tan and black fur.

Kijiji has an entire page dedicated to its pet posting policies, where it breaks down all of the do's and don'ts for posting ads under that category.

Among some of the policies, Kijiji doesn’t allow pets to be listed for free, doesn't allow ads that seek to barter or trade an animal for goods or services, and does not allow any pet ads that indicate or promote animal cruelty.

If someone files a complaint of animal cruelty that Kijiji deems legitimate, it will ask for all necessary documentation for the pet (including a health inspection) within three weeks. If it's not provided during that time, Kijiji can ban the account.

Anyone with any information about Bugsy is asked to contact the police.

From Your Site Articles

Toronto Police Are Looking For A Man Who Allegedly Pushed Someone Onto TTC Subway Tracks

The man was dragged by the train and taken to hospital for his injuries.

Toronto Police Services

A 36-year-old man was pushed and fell onto the Bloor-Yonge Subway Station TTC subway tracks on November 26, and police are looking for the person who allegedly pushed him.

Toronto police were called to the station at 5:22 p.m. for "unknown trouble" and reported the victim was carrying a box at the platform when he accidentally bumped into another man which sparked an argument, according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto Dog Was Stolen Outside Of A Dollarama & A Man Has Been Charged With Theft

Toronto Police brought the dog home safe.

Toronto Police Services

A 12-year-old chihuahua mix named Spencer was stolen outside of a Dollarama on November 24 at 10 a.m. near Dundas Street West and Dovercourt Road and has found his way home.

Spencer's owner left him outside of the store and while she was inside "a man took the dog and left eastbound on Dundas Street West," according to a Toronto Police press release.

Keep Reading Show less

A Dog Was 'Forcibly' Stolen From A Barrie Home & Police Are Looking For 3 Suspects

A neighbour tried to help but was dragged by the car bolting from the scene.

BarriePolice | Twitter

Barrie Police are looking for a dog that was stolen from its home on November 23.

On Tuesday morning at 5:09 a.m., Barrie Police report that they responded to a break and enter call on Orwell Crescent, where Frazer the dog was "forcibly taken" from its home.

Keep Reading Show less

A Shattered Windowpane Had Glass Flying Onto A Toronto Street & The Video Is Terrifying

One person is injured with non-serious injuries.

@claire_hulme | Instagram

Someone in Toronto caught the very moment on camera a condo window shattered and glass showered down onto the streets below.

"This morning — I work from home — I was just up walking around and noticed there was light flashing into my apartment," Claire Hulme shared with Narcity. "I looked outside and I saw this door or glass window spinning."

Keep Reading Show less