A Toronto Pug Named Bugsy May Have Been Stolen & Police Think He Was Listed On Kijiji
He was last seen on December 17.
Toronto Police are looking for an adorable pug named Bugsy who might have been stolen right from his backyard.
In a news release posted on December 21, Toronto Police detail what may have happened with the dog last Friday morning.
On December 17, sometime between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m., the 4-year-old pug was let out by its owners into a fenced backyard in the Kipling Avenue and Henley Crescent area.
Bugsy disappeared from the yard, and police report that the owners believe he was taken because they say there is no way he could have escaped on his own from the fenced space.
Toronto Police Service | Handout
Investigators on the case believe Bugsy might have actually been listed for sale on Kijiji. The unneutered pug has tan and black fur.
Kijiji has an entire page dedicated to its pet posting policies, where it breaks down all of the do's and don'ts for posting ads under that category.
Among some of the policies, Kijiji doesn’t allow pets to be listed for free, doesn't allow ads that seek to barter or trade an animal for goods or services, and does not allow any pet ads that indicate or promote animal cruelty.
If someone files a complaint of animal cruelty that Kijiji deems legitimate, it will ask for all necessary documentation for the pet (including a health inspection) within three weeks. If it's not provided during that time, Kijiji can ban the account.
Anyone with any information about Bugsy is asked to contact the police.