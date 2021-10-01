Trending Tags

Ottawa Dog Named Coco Was Stolen Outside A Business This Week & Police Are Asking For Info

The dog thief cut Coco's leash.

OttawaPolice | Twitter

Ottawa Police are looking for a missing dog after she was stolen on September 27.

Coco, a golden retriever and border collie mix, was taken at around 6:40 p.m "outside a commercial business in the 1600 block of Heron Rd," where her leash was cut.

Police describe Coco as "a medium-large mixed Border Collie/Golden retriever, black with white patches on her chest and three white paws."

The suspect is a 30 to 40-year-old white woman who was "driving a grey Pontiac van with tinted windows with a hitch or bike rack on the back."

Police say Coco has a chip but no GPS and are asking anyone with information to call crime stoppers or 613-236-1222, ext. 3566

