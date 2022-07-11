Over 40 Pigs Were Stolen From A Barn & OPP Said It Cost The Farmer Around $12K
Did the little piggy go to the market?
Did the little pigs go to the market, or not? Well, the Huron County Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the theft of 44 pigs, which they estimate cost one farmer $12,000.
In a July 8 press release, the Huron County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said that "unknown persons" were going to a barn from March 1 to June 21 stealing pigs!
The pignappers somehow managed to move the pigs, which weighed more than some people do, over the four months and took them away. Apparently, each cute little pig "would have weighed anywhere between 60 to 200 pounds."
It's unclear if the police were notified about the thefts prior to June. But last week, a farmer contacted OPP and said his pigs had been stolen from his barn on North Line in Huron County.
Unfortunately, the pig thefts weren't cheap! According to OPP, the farmer is estimated to be out $12,000 as a result of his pigs being stolen. Sheesh!
As for the Huron County mighty pig thief, OPP continues to investigate. If you know anything about this pignapping, the OPP is looking for your help. You can call them at 1-888-310-1122 to give them more information on this incident.