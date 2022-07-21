OPP Looking For 2 Teens Who Allegedly Vandalized A Playground With Hair Dye
As if a playground isn't colourful enough.
Brightly coloured hair dye doesn't last long on hair, but what about on playground swings?
Well, the Middlesex Ontario Provincial Police are looking for help locating two teens after they allegedly vandalized a playground with "several colours" of hair dye.
The colourful incident happened at Komoka Playground in Middlesex County, roughly a 25-minute drive west of London.
According to a press release from OPP, officers from the Middlesex County detachment arrived at the playground on Queen Street after receiving a mischief complaint just after 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.
"Video surveillance captured two teenage females at approximately 9:07 p.m., the previous evening, vandalize the playground equipment and washrooms, with several colours of hair dye," reads the statement. That's one way to waste hair products!
Police said they don't know the estimated damage caused to the playground and washrooms.
If you know anything about the vandalism, officers want to hear from you. As the investigation continues, they're asking folks to call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
That's not the only unusual kind of vandalism OPP have spotted recently.
Earlier in July, OPP reported another vandalism incident in Huron County. Police found that several speed signs had higher speeds graffitied on them.
"One of the signs was also spray painted to make it look like an 80 km/h zone rather than a maximum 50 km/h," read an OPP press release at the time.
Some signs had explicit body parts sprayed on them, and another was covered with a hate symbol.
Police warned that mischief, such as damage to property, could mean up to 10 years in jail under the Criminal Code of Canada. Yikes!