OPP Found A Bunch Of Vandalized Road Signs & Are Asking For The Public's Help
Watch out, someone is changing the speed limits.
Watch out for those speed limit signs, folks! Unfortunately, some people in Ontario are really messing around, and the police are not having it.
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public's help and tips on how to stop people from vandalizing and stealing road signs.
OPP picked up a slew of vandalized road signs from Central Huron and Morris-Turnberry.
Several speed signs were spray-painted with incorrect but higher speed limits. And various road signs had an, cough, cough, explicit body part drawn on them. In addition, one of the signs posted by OPP showed a black hate symbol scribbled onto it.
The signs posted by the OPP were found around B-Line Road and McLean Line in Morris-Turnberry.
"These signs were painted with offensive images and symbols. One of the signs was also spray painted to make it look like an 80 km/h zone rather than a maximum 50 km/h," reads an OPP press release.
It's not the only incident in the area, either.
OPP said that signs are regularly being vandalized and "stolen altogether" in the neighbouring town of Clinton in the Township of Central Huron.
The police are warning people that such mischief and vandalism is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and can lead to up to 10 years in jail. Yikes!
"Those responsible for these acts should also be aware if you commit mischief that causes actual danger to life, it can be an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for life," they stated. "Stealing a stop sign from an intersection creates a danger to all users of the roadway, it's not a joke, it's a crime with significant consequences."
The OPP also emphasized that traffic signs help warn people about potentially dangerous road conditions, and to communicate important information.
So, make sure you double-check those road signs near Huron Lake before you go 80 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.