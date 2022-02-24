A GTA Theatre Was Vandalized In The Middle Of A 'Spider-Man' Movie (VIDEO)
An Oakville movie theatre asks for the public's help identifying two vandals after one of their screens was destroyed in an alleged social media stunt.
Film.Ca Cinemas, an independent movie theatre in the Halton region, shared a video on Wednesday that showed the two suspects walking into the establishment and slashing one of its screens.
Do you recognize these two people? This happened today from 5:38-5:42pm and we are devastated.\n\nCall Halton Police at 905-878-5511 with TIPs or anonymously to 1-800-222-TIPS - Refer to occurrence #22-97950pic.twitter.com/HzlXT6aPa0— Film.Ca Cinemas (@Film.Ca Cinemas) 1645673225
The incident began around 5:38 p.m. on February 23, 2022, after the offenders sabotaged an afternoon showing of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The suspects then run into another theatre and tear its screen before fleeing out the emergency exit.
"We assume these clowns were doing a social media stunt as the little guy was filming everything. Well, they wanted their 15 minutes of fame, now they get it, and hopefully, this video will lead to arrest and humiliation," a spokesperson for the cinema wrote.
"This is costing us for new screens plus lost shows. The last thing we needed after having been closed and revenue-less for almost two years during COVID," they added.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Halton Police at 905-878-5511 or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.
A GoFundMe has also been set up for the theatre for those who wish to donate. At the time of publication, over $220 has been raised.
The goal set for the fundraiser is $6,000, which is reportedly how much the damages will cost the company.
"This theatre is a staple of our Oakville Community, please help donate to assist in the damages and loss of business they now have to deal with due to this act of hate," read the fundraiser.