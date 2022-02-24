Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A GTA Theatre Was Vandalized In The Middle Of A 'Spider-Man' Movie (VIDEO)

"This is costing us for new screens plus lost shows."

Toronto Staff Writer
A GTA Theatre Was Vandalized In The Middle Of A 'Spider-Man' Movie (VIDEO)
Film.Ca Cinemas | Twitter

An Oakville movie theatre asks for the public's help identifying two vandals after one of their screens was destroyed in an alleged social media stunt.

Film.Ca Cinemas, an independent movie theatre in the Halton region, shared a video on Wednesday that showed the two suspects walking into the establishment and slashing one of its screens.

The incident began around 5:38 p.m. on February 23, 2022, after the offenders sabotaged an afternoon showing of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The suspects then run into another theatre and tear its screen before fleeing out the emergency exit.

"We assume these clowns were doing a social media stunt as the little guy was filming everything. Well, they wanted their 15 minutes of fame, now they get it, and hopefully, this video will lead to arrest and humiliation," a spokesperson for the cinema wrote.

"This is costing us for new screens plus lost shows. The last thing we needed after having been closed and revenue-less for almost two years during COVID," they added.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Halton Police at 905-878-5511 or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the theatre for those who wish to donate. At the time of publication, over $220 has been raised.

The goal set for the fundraiser is $6,000, which is reportedly how much the damages will cost the company.

"This theatre is a staple of our Oakville Community, please help donate to assist in the damages and loss of business they now have to deal with due to this act of hate," read the fundraiser.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ontario Police Stop Illegal Vehicle After Being Tipped Off By Its Naughty Bumper Sticker

The driver was giving police hints.

CstTaraso9345 | Twitter

Getting pulled over is always embarrassing, but things can get even more awkward when you've got an NSFW bumper sticker signalling every cop of your illegal vehicle.

An Ontario police officer stopped a vehicle this winter after discovering their car had removed its muffler to make "unnecessary noise."

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario weather

Ontario Police Are Warning People To Stay Away From 'Ice Volcanoes' Along Lake Ontario

You can fall in and land in icy lake water!

Atomazul | Dreamstime

You may have been wary of regular volcanoes, but you might need to brush up on your knowledge of ice volcanoes.

Halton Police are warning residents to stay away and off of ice shelves forming along the shore of Lake Ontario. Ice shelves are formed over the top of the water and often feature a hole in the mound of ice.

Keep ReadingShow less

1-Year-Old Girl Dies In Hospital After Being Found In A Burlington Swimming Pool

The child was found in critical condition in a pool on July 25.

1-Year-Old Girl Dies In Hospital After Being Found In A Burlington Swimming ...

Amichaelbrown | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A one-year-old girl has died in hospital after being found in critical condition in a swimming pool in Burlington.

Keep ReadingShow less

Cars Keep Getting Stolen From GTA Driveways & It's Taking Thieves Under A Minute (VIDEO)

124 cars have been stolen in Oakville this year.

HaltonPolice | Twitter

Halton police are warning residents about a recent increase in high-end vehicle thefts that have resulted in a total of 124 cars being stolen in Oakville since January 2021.

The vehicles, which are reportedly being stolen by keyless entry and push-start technology, are taken from residents' driveways overnight with thefts typically taking less than a minute.

Keep ReadingShow less