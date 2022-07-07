OPP Laid More Than 14K Charges In Just 1 Week & Most Of Them Were For Speeding
Slow down Ontario.
Canada Day is usually a time for families to get together, friends to hang out, and kids to enjoy the outdoors. Unfortunately, it's not always fun and games, especially when it comes to the roads in Ontario.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a traffic safety campaign from June 25 to July 3, where they conducted a "robust enforcement and education campaign on roads, waterways and trails."
As a result, OPP reported on July 7 that they laid 14,068 charges throughout that week. Yikes, Ontario!
"During the campaign, the OPP engaged with people travelling in motor vehicles, on off-road vehicles and in marine vessels, focusing on their compliance with lifesaving equipment laws around lifejackets, seatbelts and helmets," they stated in a press release.
With that in mind, OPP officers issued 1,017 charges to drivers and passengers who were not keeping themselves safe by "adhering to these important laws."
The most significant chunk of charges laid went to, surprise, surprise, motorists. Police said 8,287 speeding charges and 175 stunt or racing charges were reported.
In addition, there were 322 charges laid involving impaired driving and 167 distracted driving charges.
Unfortunately, four people were killed over the Canada Day long weekend in a road collision, and another person died in an off-road vehicle incident.
"The OPP is reminding drivers, trail users and boaters that doing their part to keep themselves and their passengers safe is key to significantly reducing the number of fatalities and serious injuries on and off the road," the report concludes.
Try and be safe out there, folks.