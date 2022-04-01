Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario police

OPP Issued Charges After Someone Drove Around In A Vehicle Completely Covered In Dirt

At some point you just have to go to the car wash.

Toronto Staff Writer
A photo of the charged driver's dirty vehicle.

OPP_CR | Twitter

If you drive a car, chances are it's gotten dirty to the point of embarrassment at some point, but when visibility starts getting affected? Well, tickets start getting dished out.

According to OPP Central Region, officers stopped a motorist from speeding in a Community Safety Zone on Highway 10 near Caledon, which wasn't the only blatant issue.

Police also shared a photo of the vehicle, which appears to be covered in dirt or dust. It seems like the only visible part is a small section of its rear window that its wipers have cleared. Yikes.

Caledon OPP stated that the driver faced additional charges for having dirty license plates, although no specific traffic fines were disclosed.

"Yes, the driver was also charged for having a dirty plate," an excerpt from the tweet reads. "Plate shall be visible in its entirety at all times clear from dirt and obstruction."

Unfortunately, incidents of drivers being charged over obstructed or missing plates is far from a rare occurrence in the province.

After several head-scratching attempts, Halton police were forced to remind drivers in early March not to make their own licence plates.

The report also came with a photo showing a licence plate crafted from cardboard.

The bizarre occurrence happened in the same week that the Ontario government ditched the need for specific vehicles to have licence plate stickers by removing the renewal fee.

In conclusion, keeping your licence plate clean or making sure it's legit isn't that hard, and not doing so will cost you.

