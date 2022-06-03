Man Fell From An Ottawa Overpass After Interacting With Police & The SIU Is Investigating
He sustained serious injuries.
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident where a 61-year-old man fell from an Ottawa overpass around midnight on June 2.
At around 8:45 a.m. on June 2, the East Region of the Ontario Provincial Police said police responded to the incident on Highway 417 at Woodroffe Avenue. The police said that the man sustained injuries from the fall.
On the same day, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit said that it was investigating the incident in a press release. The unit noted that the man's injuries were serious.
After a preliminary investigation, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit found that the man went up on a barrier and held onto a sign when police arrived on the scene.
The unit adds that the man and an officer had a brief engagement before the man fell to the highway from the overpass. He was then taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit, which investigates the conduct of officials, says that three investigators will be looking into the case.
The unit says that the director of the unit must "consider whether the official has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation." It adds, "depending on the evidence, cause a criminal charge to be laid against the official where grounds exist for doing so, or close the file without any charges being laid," and "publicly report the results of its investigations."
"The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php," reads the press release.