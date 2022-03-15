Editions

OPP Are Warning People About Careless Driving After A Truck Roll Off A On-Ramp (VIDEO)

Yikes, that could've been a lot worse.

The transport truck rolled over on Highway 401 on Monday

OPP_HSD | Twitter

An Ontario transport driver is lucky to be alive after their truck rolled over in a terrifying incident on Highway 401 near James Snow Parkway.

On Monday, OPP Highway Safety Division reported that a 47-year-old Brampton trucker was taken to hospital with minor injuries after causing the accident, which ended up resulting in significant traffic delays.

The accused was also charged with careless driving.

Police released two separate dashcam videos of the incident, showing the truck rolling onto the highway and causing another transport to crash into it.

Thankfully, the vehicle driver that had no time to react was not injured during the harrowing incident.

While on the scene, OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt provided updates on the incident, noting that the aftermath was causing a massive traffic build-up to anyone travelling eastbound.

"This is actually the second rollover we've had this morning. We had another rollover of a truck, in the ditch, Highway 401 eastbound at Highway 6 north that just got reopened," Schmidt said. "And now we've got these problems here. So Eastbound traffic is not having a good time here."

The OPP also revealed how emergency crews would turn the truck back on its side, a method that reportedly involved using airbags.

"You can see the way the trailer has been buckled and loaded. They're going to be bringing in airbags to try to write this thing up without having to offload the entire cargo," he added. "But because of the location, obviously, you can see only one lane of traffic is getting by. It's going to be extremely slow for some time."

