Ontario Police Caught A Driver With A Hand Drawn Licence Plate & It's Pretty Jokes

It's a no from police, but people are loving the artistry. 🧑🎨

Ontario Police Caught A Driver With A Hand Drawn Licence Plate & It's Pretty Jokes
York Regional Police | Facebook , Google Maps

It's pretty clear that there are some licence plates in Ontario that the provincial government will chop, but this hasn't stopped some drivers from getting even more creative.

On Friday, February 11, at 12:40 a.m., media relations officer Const. Maniva Armstrong confirmed to Narcity in an email that York Regional Police caught someone driving around with a fake licence plate at Bowes Road and Rivermede Road in Vaughan.

"They say artists create their best work when faced with tough circumstances," York Regional Police tweeted.

"While officers conducted R.I.D.E. enforcement last night near a popular Vaughan club, they found a driver breaking his curfew, a condition of his release."

After removing a cover off of the vehicle's front plate, officers discovered the hand-drawn artistry of someone who tried to replicate the strokes of Ontario's typical "Ours To Discover" slogan.

"The good news? He wasn’t impaired. The better news? This artistic masterpiece was ours to discover. It was on the front of his car, painstakingly crafted to match the stolen plate on the rear. Could you have spotted this uncanny forgery?" YRP officials shared in a follow-up tweet.

Some people online couldn't believe that someone would actually try to fool people with a makeshift plate drawn by pencils and markers.

"There is no way this person thought, 'I'm going to craft my own ONTARIO plate and it's going to look like the real one' actually did it, can see to themselves it looks like garbage and still try and get away with it???" read one tweet.

Others were saying that it looked like the real deal. "Looks legit," someone said in another tweet.

Police charged a 49-year-old man from Scarborough in connection to the incident, Armstrong said.

He was charged with stealing property worth under $5000, using a vehicle without an authorized licence plate, driving without a licence, and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

