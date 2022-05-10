An Ontario Driver Got Busted For Having A Fake Licence Plate & It Looks So Bizarre (PHOTO)
They really put their own spin on it.
An Ontario driver was stopped by police for having an unauthorized licence plate and this one is a real head-scratcher.
According to OPP North East Region, the incident occurred on May 3, 2022, at 4:27 p.m., when members of the Nipissing West Detachment stopped a vehicle in Noelville.
The motorist, who police said failed to yield the right of way, was stopped by police, who quickly noticed something fishy about the vehicle's plate.
#NER, #NippissingWestOPP stopped a vehicle for displaying an unauthorized licence plate in #Noelville. A 51-y/o person from Noelville was charged with six related driving offences. #OPP reminds motorist to have authorized plates & current documents. #DriveSafe! ^rlpic.twitter.com/o7NUk5J4U7— OPP North East Region (@OPP North East Region) 1652103029
The driver was also unable to provide a driver's licence or any other documents for the vehicle.
According to a press release, in the end, the investigation resulted in a 51-year-old Noelville resident being charged with the following:
- "Drive motor vehicle, no licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
- Fail to yield - yield sign, contrary to section 138 of the HTA
- Drive motor vehicle, no plates contrary to section 7(1)(b)(i) of the HTA
- Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle, contrary to section 7(5)(a) of the HTA
- Confuse identity of plate, contrary to section 13(1) of the HTA
- Operate motor vehicle without insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act."
The individual was released on "several Provincial Summons" and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 21, 2022, in Sudbury.
However, the incident is far from the first time someone has attempted to dupe authorities with makeshift licence plates.
In April, OPP stopped a vehicle that had "homemade plates," which appeared to be laminated prints of a licence plate.