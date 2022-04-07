An Ontario Driver Got Busted For Having Homemade Plates & They Look Melted (PHOTOS)
Maybe stick to making homemade cookies?
Fake it till you make it unless the thing that you're faking is your licence plate. In that case, you should definitely just go get the real thing because you're not fooling anybody.
On Thursday, Kirkland OPP reported that a vehicle had been stopped after officers spotted a pair of "homemade plates."
The police detachment tweeted out a photo of the attempt, showing what appears to be two laminated prints of a licence plate, which look equal parts crinkled and melted.
The #KirklandOPP stopped a vehicle that had these homemade plates on it. The driver's licence was suspended & didn't have insurance. The driver was charged with: Driving While Under Suspension, Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle, Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance. ^agpic.twitter.com/v04bTx923g— OPP North East Region (@OPP North East Region) 1649339560
The motorist was also caught cruising around without insurance and a suspended driver's licence to make matters worse.
Police ultimately charged the failed trickster with driving while suspended, using plates not authorized for the vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Here's hoping the laundry list of charges will stop them from pulling the same stunt in the future.
Unfortunately, the accused is just one of many drivers who have attempted to fool authorities with a pair of totally bogus plates.
Last month, Halton police warned motorists about making their own licence plates out of cardboard while sharing a photo of a bizarre attempt.
But, wait, it doesn't end there. Back in February, York Regional Police caught someone driving around with what looked to be a hand-drawn licence plate at Bowes Road and Rivermede Road in Vaughan.
In conclusion, if you don't have a licence plate, a real one, not one you invented, you legally can't drive, and chances are you don't have the skills to make your own.