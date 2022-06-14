NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

opp

OPP Charged 2 People After They Allegedly Took A Taxicab 'Without Consent' Near Ottawa

Police say "the driver reported being assaulted."

Ottawa News Reporter
Blue Line taxi cab sign. Right: OPP vehicles.

Blue Line Taxi Ottawa | Facebook, @ontarioprovincialpolice | Instagram

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two people in relation to a taxicab being taken without consent, and one of the suspects allegedly assaulted the taxi driver with a weapon.

In a press release posted on Tuesday, the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said that on June 12, two people were "facing charges after an early morning incident on Doran Road in Laurentian Valley Township."

On Sunday at 12:30 a.m., OPP said they responded to a disturbance during which a taxi driver suffered minor injuries following an assault and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

"Police located and stopped the victim's vehicle on Round Lake Road and both occupants were arrested," the OPP said in a press release.

Kirk Michael Bontes, 38, and Angela Marie Bontes, 39, have been charged by police in association with taking a motor vehicle without consent under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The OPP also charged Kirk Michael Bontes in connection with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg, uttering threats, and assault with a weapon.

The two people who have been issued the charges were released from custody. They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke in July.

According to the Ottawa Police Service, vehicle thefts are on the rise in the nation's capital. At the end of May, Ottawa Police said that there were 21 reports of stolen Honda CRVs in a two-week time frame.

Police have encouraged people to report any attempted car thefts.

