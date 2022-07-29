NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario police

A 16-Year-Old From Ontario Was Struck By A Goat In A Rescue Mission Gone Horribly Wrong

It did not end well for Gertie.

Ottawa News Reporter
OPP vehicle. Right: Goat on a road.

OPP vehicle. Right: Goat on a road.

Sarah Crookall | Narcity, Volga1971 | Dreamstime

The heroic efforts of one Ontario teen, who was attempting to rescue a goat, went terribly wrong.

A 16-year-old from Ontario was sent to a hospital after they were struck by a goat, which was hit by a passenger vehicle on Thursday evening.

Just before 10 p.m., officers from the Haldimand County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended the scene of a collision in Caledonia, according to an OPP press release.

Someone had called in about an accident "involving a single motor vehicle" on Sixth Line near Argyle Street South. But it wasn't just any motor vehicle collision.

A driver reportedly hit a goat while driving on the road, and after the vehicle struck the goat, the goat "in turn struck a 16-year-old."

Yes, you read that right. OPP Constable Mary Gagliardi confirmed to Narcity that "the vehicle hit the goat and the goat then struck the pedestrian."

Police said the 16-year-old was a passerby trying to get the goat off the road. Sadly, the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries following the accident.

The Haldimand County Fire Department and Haldimand County emergency services also responded to the scene, and police said the 16-year-old was sent to an "out-of-town hospital" for their injuries.

Thankfully, the driver of the vehicle was not injured after hitting the goat.

As for the goat, unfortunately, it was found dead in the ditch of the westbound lane on Sixth Line.

If you have any information about the Caledonia accident, the OPP are asking that you call 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

OPP said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...