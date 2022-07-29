A 16-Year-Old From Ontario Was Struck By A Goat In A Rescue Mission Gone Horribly Wrong
It did not end well for Gertie.
The heroic efforts of one Ontario teen, who was attempting to rescue a goat, went terribly wrong.
A 16-year-old from Ontario was sent to a hospital after they were struck by a goat, which was hit by a passenger vehicle on Thursday evening.
Just before 10 p.m., officers from the Haldimand County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended the scene of a collision in Caledonia, according to an OPP press release.
Someone had called in about an accident "involving a single motor vehicle" on Sixth Line near Argyle Street South. But it wasn't just any motor vehicle collision.
A driver reportedly hit a goat while driving on the road, and after the vehicle struck the goat, the goat "in turn struck a 16-year-old."
Yes, you read that right. OPP Constable Mary Gagliardi confirmed to Narcity that "the vehicle hit the goat and the goat then struck the pedestrian."
Police said the 16-year-old was a passerby trying to get the goat off the road. Sadly, the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries following the accident.
The Haldimand County Fire Department and Haldimand County emergency services also responded to the scene, and police said the 16-year-old was sent to an "out-of-town hospital" for their injuries.
Thankfully, the driver of the vehicle was not injured after hitting the goat.
As for the goat, unfortunately, it was found dead in the ditch of the westbound lane on Sixth Line.
If you have any information about the Caledonia accident, the OPP are asking that you call 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
OPP said they are continuing to investigate the incident.
