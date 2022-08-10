A Toronto Man Allegedly Stole A Car With A Chihuahua In It Yesterday & Is Facing Charges
Police recovered Lulu in Oshawa.
Someone's tiny four-legged friend was stolen yesterday – along with a vehicle in Oshawa.
Durham Regional Police (DRPS) became aware of a stolen vehicle which had a chihuahua named Lulu inside of it on August 9, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m.
The vehicle was reported to be near Olive Avenue and Wilson Road, and officers from the Central East Division went to track it down.
Police were able to follow the vehicle and "have it come to a stop a short distance away," according to a press release.
Once the vehicle was stopped, the driver was taken into custody, and officers found Lulu inside.
DRPS told Narcity that Lulu was reunited with its owner "shortly after the incident." So thankfully, the tiny dog has found its way home!
DRPS has arrested and charged the suspected car thief and dognapper, identified as 28-year-oldPatrick Burke of Toronto.
Burke has been charged with "Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under and Driving While Under Suspension."
Although, the suspect has been released on an "Undertaking."
DRPS is asking anyone with "new information" to reach out to Constable. Jones of Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3936.
Police are also reminding residents that "Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca, and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward."
If you happen to drive around with your dog in the passenger seat, you may want to be wary the next time you leave it unattended because it's not the first time a dog has been stolen inside a car in Ontario.