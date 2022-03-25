A Pug Puppy Was Stolen In Ontario & Police Are Still Looking For 1 Person Involved
The puppy was taken from its home.
A pug puppy was taken right from its own home earlier this week in Ontario, and Ontario Provincial Police are still looking for one of the two people behind the dognapping.
On March 22, at around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Nottawasaga Detachment of the OPP attended a call about a puppy that was stolen from its own home in the Treetops Boulevard area in New Tecumseth.
According to provincial police, two people went over to the home to look into buying a pug puppy from them. But, instead, when the opportunity presented itself, officers said they grabbed the puppy and ran off without giving the owners any money for the pug.
Based on a Kijiji classified ad for pug puppies for sale in Cambridge, these adorable pets can go on the market for $1,600 each.
Ontario police were able to find one of the men not too far away from the home. Officers charged a 24-year-old from Brampton for theft under $5,000 and breach of recognizance, and his court date is scheduled in Bradford on April 28.
There is still one man on the run that police are looking for, and officers said he was wearing all black clothes at the time. Anyone with any information about this person's whereabouts is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP or Crime Stoppers.
Media relations officer, Provincial Constable Cindy Jacome told Narcity via email that the puppy has not been returned to its owner.
"We don't know where it is at this point," Jacome shared.