7 Adorable Puppies Were Stolen From An Ontario Home & OPP Need Help Finding Them (PHOTOS)
They are only two months old.
A litter of 2-month-old puppies was apparently stolen from a home in Quinte West last week, and the police are still looking for them.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported on Monday that "a break and enter and theft" of an adult dog and a litter of puppies occurred on October 24. The adorable pups were taken from "an Ontario Street apartment in the City of Quinte West."
The dogs were stolen during the daytime, between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., police said.
2-month-old puppy.OPP
"The adult dog was left abandoned at the apartment building hours later; however, the seven puppies are still missing," OPP stated.
The puppies' breeds are Cane Corsos, and they are only around two months old.
Seven Cane Corso puppies.OPP
Four females and three males were reported missing, and police said they "have varied markings including: black, brindle, and brindle with white markings."
OPP are asking anyone with information that can help identify the suspect to contact them. Additionally, if you can "assist with the investigation," you can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Dogs being reported stolen isn't an unusual incident in Ontario.
In September, two dogs were stolen from their owner while they were being walked in downtown Toronto. Local police reported at the time that the dogs were taken from the owner at knifepoint in the Yonge and Dundas area.
TPS Constable Sinderela Chung had told Narcity, "there is a concern for the dogs because they require special medication and food," and "they do have allergies." Thankfully, the police were able to find the pups and get them back to their owner, and 36-year-old Angela Dupuis from Toronto had been charged with "Robbery with an offensive weapon" and "Possession of Property Obtained by Crime."