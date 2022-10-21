A 12-Week-Old Puppy Named Harry Was Allegedly Stolen & Toronto Police Need Help Finding Him
Harry is a French Bulldog.
A puppy went missing earlier this month, and the Toronto Police Services are asking for help to find the dog.
The Toronto Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding a puppy that was reportedly stolen in the King Street West and Spadina Avenue area, according to a press release.
On Friday, police reported that the dog was "briefly" left inside a car parked in an underground parking lot. The dog was there on Sunday, October 9, 2022, between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
At the time, the car alarm went off, and when the owner returned to investigate what was going on, they realized the puppy went missing and was "presumably stolen from the parked vehicle," police said.
The reportedly stolen puppy is only 12 weeks old and is described as an unneutered French bulldog with a white and light brown coat. He goes by the name "Harry" and is registered and microchipped.
Anyone with information about the puppy's whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the Toronto Police have asked for the public's assistance in finding a missing dog.
Earlier this year, two dogs were reportedly stolen from their owner at knifepoint in the Yonge and Dundas area.
At around 11:00 p.m. on September 1, two strangers, a man and a woman, confronted a person walking two dogs. One of the suspects took out a knife and took the two dogs from the victim.
The two dogs are a Golden Brown Shih Tzu named Mari, who was in a stroller, and the second pup is a black Scottish Terrier named Yurield.
However, Toronto Police were later able to locate the two dogs and return them to their owner.
