A Toronto Puppy That Was Stolen From Her Home & Hit By A Car Was Just Reunited With Owner
Police are still looking for the suspect.
A puppy that was stolen from her Toronto home earlier this month is finally back with her owner after being apart for nearly three weeks.
In a news release issued on Monday, July 25, the Toronto Police Service shared that Bella was found by a good Samaritan in the Scarborough area after being hit by a car. Police said that she was taken to the vet to be treated for her injuries.
Bella was stolen from her home in the Jane Street and Shoreham Drive area earlier this month on July 5. Twenty days later, police said that she was reunited with her owner at an animal shelter in the city on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Tiffany Ellis, the suspect.Toronto Police Service
The dog owner, Lauren, who reportedly asked not to share her last name with the media, told CTV News Toronto reporters that it's been "hell" without her seven-month-old puppy and that it's been an "absolute nightmare, not knowing if I was going to see her again."
Lauren told reporters that her American bulldog had suffered from a broken shoulder blade following the car accident.
"She's a puppy so she's resilient but it's definitely going to take some therapy and some tender love and care," she said during a media scrum on Monday.
Investigators are still looking for the suspect, who they have identified as 26-year-old Tiffany Ellis. Ellis is currently wanted on a charge of theft.
Anyone with any information at all is asked to call the police at 416-808-3100. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers either online at www.222tips.com or at 416-222-TIPS (8477).