NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto police

A Toronto Puppy That Was Stolen From Her Home & Hit By A Car Was Just Reunited With Owner

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Toronto Associate Editor
Bella, the puppy.

Bella, the puppy.

Toronto Police Service

A puppy that was stolen from her Toronto home earlier this month is finally back with her owner after being apart for nearly three weeks.

In a news release issued on Monday, July 25, the Toronto Police Service shared that Bella was found by a good Samaritan in the Scarborough area after being hit by a car. Police said that she was taken to the vet to be treated for her injuries.

Bella was stolen from her home in the Jane Street and Shoreham Drive area earlier this month on July 5. Twenty days later, police said that she was reunited with her owner at an animal shelter in the city on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Tiffany Ellis, the suspect.Tiffany Ellis, the suspect.Toronto Police Service

The dog owner, Lauren, who reportedly asked not to share her last name with the media, told CTV News Toronto reporters that it's been "hell" without her seven-month-old puppy and that it's been an "absolute nightmare, not knowing if I was going to see her again."

Lauren told reporters that her American bulldog had suffered from a broken shoulder blade following the car accident.

"She's a puppy so she's resilient but it's definitely going to take some therapy and some tender love and care," she said during a media scrum on Monday.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect, who they have identified as 26-year-old Tiffany Ellis. Ellis is currently wanted on a charge of theft.

Anyone with any information at all is asked to call the police at 416-808-3100. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers either online at www.222tips.com or at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...