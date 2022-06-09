OPP Found A Missing Dog While Investigating A Car Crash & The Situation Was So Chaotic
Thankfully, the doggo didn't appear to be injured.
A stolen dog is back in the arms of its rightful owner after a traffic incident led Ontario police to a suspected thief.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the alleged dog napper faces a list of serious offences after fleeing a collision scene on foot last weekend.
The bizarre incident unfolded just before 3:30 p.m. on June 4, 2022, after officers with the OPP's Orillia Detachment responded to reports that a car had struck a hydro pole.
The vehicle, which reportedly landed on its roof, was discovered near Line 7 in the township of Oro-Medonte.
"Police received information that the driver had fled into the bush attempting to flee the scene, and the vehicle was recently stolen from the City of Barrie along with the owner's dog," the report states.
Thankfully, a few eyewitnesses helped the OPP's Emergency Response Team and canine unit track down the suspect, who was found "hiding in the attic of a residence a short distance away."
"Officers continued to scour the area searching for the stolen dog, locating it hidden in a nearby vehicle where it was placed by the individual," it adds.
As a result of the investigation, 43-year-old Melissa Mattinson of Barrie was arrested and slapped with several charges, including theft over $5,000, dangerous operation, failure to stop after an accident and more.
The accused has since been released but is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on July 19, 2022.
The dog, who appeared uninjured, has been safely returned to its owner.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.