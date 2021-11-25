Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Toronto Dog Was Stolen Outside Of A Dollarama & A Man Has Been Charged With Theft

Toronto Police brought the dog home safe.

A Toronto Dog Was Stolen Outside Of A Dollarama & A Man Has Been Charged With Theft
Toronto Police Services

A 12-year-old chihuahua mix named Spencer was stolen outside of a Dollarama on November 24 at 10 a.m. near Dundas Street West and Dovercourt Road and has found his way home.

Spencer's owner left him outside of the store and while she was inside "a man took the dog and left eastbound on Dundas Street West," according to a Toronto Police press release.

Spencer's owner, Monica Furman, posted to a local Facebook group Weird Toronto asking the public to help locate her dog at 11:05 a.m on Wednesday.

"Someone stole my dog while I was inside Dollarama on Dundas and Dovercourt at 10:00 am," wrote Furman."Please call police or call 416-858-3367 if you see him. His name is Spencer and he's around 27 lbs."

The elder dog was luckily not missing for too long. Toronto police told Narcity they located Spencer and returned him to his owner.

Furman updated her Facebook post detailing Spencer's rescue, "Spencer has been found!!!!! Scarborough fire department located Spencer with the suspect on a park bench outside a homeless shelter, feeding him scraps. He is on his way home!"

Spencer's owner says she has learned her lesson and will "never" leave her dog "alone outside a store ever again."

"Thank you everyone for the outpour of support. I am so humbled and grateful words cannot express," she added.

Toronto police were also able to apprehend the dog thief.

According to Toronto police, 39-year-old William Locke "has been arrested and charged with: Theft Under $5000."

Police say Locke "will appear in court at Old City Hall on February 2, 2022."

From Your Site Articles

7 Of The Wildest Holiday Items You Can Actually Get At Dollarama Right Now

Some of them are for your dog! 🎅

Stephanie White | Narcity

The next time you go shopping at Dollarama, you might be surprised by some of the wild holiday items they sell.

It isn't only cheap gift wrap and Santa's hats. Instore, you can find everything from a hilarious costume for your dog to items that could be a White Elephant gift.

Keep Reading Show less

A Dog Was 'Forcibly' Stolen From A Barrie Home & Police Are Looking For 3 Suspects

A neighbour tried to help but was dragged by the car bolting from the scene.

BarriePolice | Twitter

Barrie Police are looking for a dog that was stolen from its home on November 23.

On Tuesday morning at 5:09 a.m., Barrie Police report that they responded to a break and enter call on Orwell Crescent, where Frazer the dog was "forcibly taken" from its home.

Keep Reading Show less

Someone In Ontario Woke Up To Find A Stranger In Their Bedroom & Police Are Investigating

The man fled through the back door when discovered.

Ken Lund | Flickr

Police are investigating after a man was discovered inside of a stranger's home.

On November 20, a homeowner in Norfolk County woke up to find a strange male in their bedroom, who was definitely not invited, holding a flashlight.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Christmassy Items That Are Way Cheaper At Dollarama Than Big Box Stores

Save big on decoration, advent calendars and more. 🎁

Stephanie White | Narcity

The holiday season can be expensive with all the decorations and gifts. But we have 11 Christmassy items that are way cheaper at Dollarama than your local big box stores.

From strings of lights to affordable gift wrap, you can stock up on tons of items you'll need this Christmas without breaking the bank.

Keep Reading Show less