A Dog Was 'Forcibly' Stolen From A Barrie Home & Police Are Looking For 3 Suspects
A neighbour tried to help but was dragged by the car bolting from the scene.
Barrie Police are looking for a dog that was stolen from its home on November 23.
On Tuesday morning at 5:09 a.m., Barrie Police report that they responded to a break and enter call on Orwell Crescent, where Frazer the dog was "forcibly taken" from its home.
A neighbour tried to help but instead was dragged by the suspects' car that was taking off from the scene. The neighbour sustained a non-life-threatening injury from the incident.
There are three suspects that are allegedly tied to this case. Two women and an unidentified man fled from the Orwell Crescent home in a black Honda Civic.
Police believe that the driver of a silver SUV cruising the area at that time of the incident may have seen the Honda bolt from the scene, and ask that the driver give them a call if they did witness anything. A corporate communications officer told Narcity that they don't have any further updates regarding this ongoing investigation.
Ontario Provincial Police reconnected a dog with its owners
Earlier this month, a dog was wandering down Highway 404 nearby Steeles Avenue all on its own before a couple of "good samaritans" had pulled over to help.
The massive white dog didn't have any tags on it, and OPP officers had originally asked for the owners to contact Toronto Animal Services if he was theirs.
OPP later tweeted that their Toronto officers had discovered the dog was microchipped. TAS was able to find out who his owners were and the dog was thankfully taken back home.