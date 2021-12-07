Trending Tags

Police Are Looking For The 'Head-To-Toe' Bandit Who Robbed 2 Convenience Stores In Ontario

Police say the thief robbed both stores just 13 min apart.

Barrie police are looking for someone in Ontario who was almost completely covered from head-to-toe when they robbed two different convenience stores just 13 minutes apart.

In posts made across their Facebook and Twitter pages on December 6, officers with the Barrie Police Service asked their followers and the general public for help figuring out who this "Head-to-Toe" bandit is.

Police said that this masked thief robbed two Circle K convenience stores on December 1 in the span of just 13 minutes.

The "Head-to-Toe" bandit first hit up and robbed the Circle K at 151 Bayfield St. at 10:19 p.m., and then the next convenience store at 320 Blake St. at 10:32 p.m.

Police describe this robber as a 6-foot-tall white man, and at the time of the thefts, the bandit wore a black balaclava, a red and grey plaid flannel coat, a grey cap, and brown snowboard or work pants with black trim.

In the picture posted to their social media pages, the "Head-to-Toe" bandit's face is completely covered by the balaclava to the point where you can't even see the man's eyes (or the rest of his face, really).

A Dog Was 'Forcibly' Stolen From A Barrie Home & Police Are Looking For 3 Suspects

A neighbour tried to help but was dragged by the car bolting from the scene.

Barrie Police are looking for a dog that was stolen from its home on November 23.

On Tuesday morning at 5:09 a.m., Barrie Police report that they responded to a break and enter call on Orwell Crescent, where Frazer the dog was "forcibly taken" from its home.

