Police Are Looking For The 'Head-To-Toe' Bandit Who Robbed 2 Convenience Stores In Ontario
Police say the thief robbed both stores just 13 min apart.
Barrie police are looking for someone in Ontario who was almost completely covered from head-to-toe when they robbed two different convenience stores just 13 minutes apart.
In posts made across their Facebook and Twitter pages on December 6, officers with the Barrie Police Service asked their followers and the general public for help figuring out who this "Head-to-Toe" bandit is.
Police said that this masked thief robbed two Circle K convenience stores on December 1 in the span of just 13 minutes.
#BarriePolice is asking for the assistance of the public in identifying the "Head-to-Toe" bandit who robbed the @circlekcan at 151 Bayfield St. on Dec. 1 and 13-minutes later robbed the @circlekcan located at 320 Blake St. Please email sbovair@barriepolice.ca if you can help.pic.twitter.com/B3y3AMFJ8U— Barrie Police (@Barrie Police) 1638813820
The "Head-to-Toe" bandit first hit up and robbed the Circle K at 151 Bayfield St. at 10:19 p.m., and then the next convenience store at 320 Blake St. at 10:32 p.m.
Police describe this robber as a 6-foot-tall white man, and at the time of the thefts, the bandit wore a black balaclava, a red and grey plaid flannel coat, a grey cap, and brown snowboard or work pants with black trim.
In the picture posted to their social media pages, the "Head-to-Toe" bandit's face is completely covered by the balaclava to the point where you can't even see the man's eyes (or the rest of his face, really).