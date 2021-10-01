An Ontario Man Licked A Business's Door Handle After Being Denied Entry & Has Been Charged
He really said: 🚪👅
Well, it looks like one Ontario man was just caught in the "lick" of time.
On September 29, Chatham-Kent Police responded to a suspicious person complaint at a business somewhere in Chatham. According to police, a man had tried to come inside but was refused entry.
Officers learned that the man had started to lick the door handle. The unnamed 35-year-old man then wrote on the window, which caused some damage.
According to police, this same man had caused damage at another business nearby and threatened the manager the night before.
He has now been arrested and charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000 and assault with a weapon. He has also been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.