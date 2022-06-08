Ontario Police Charge 12-Year-Old Who Allegedly Damaged A Teepee On School Property
The child is facing several charges.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old and identified another child who was allegedly involved in damaging a Teepee at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Elementary School.
The Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP began an investigation into the act of "mischief" on June 3 at 1:22 p.m., which took place at a school on Coursol Street in Sturgeon Falls, according to a news release posted on June 7.
Police say the Teepee had been put up on the property and reported as damaged on Friday, June 3. However, over the weekend, the Teepee was reportedly damaged further.
Police have identified two young people as "being involved" in the incident – however, one of the suspects is under the age of 12 years old and, due to their age, cannot be charged "under provisions of the CC."
George Couchie, Red Tail Hawk of the Nipissing First Nation and retired police officer, addressed the situation on Twitter along with a photo of the damaged Teepee, writing, "Our Lady of Sorrows School in Sturgeon Falls, just purchased a brand new tipi, and last week someone came and broke a tipi pole and then on the weekend some cut the tipi. I feel so bad for the students who were so proud of the new tipi. Racism and mischief is alive and well."
The 12-year-old involved in the said incident has been charged with:
- "Mischief in relation to Cultural Property, contrary to section 430(4.2) of the Criminal Code (CC) (two counts)
- Mischief under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC
- Mischief over $5,000, contrary to section 430(3) of the CC."
Police say the child was released "on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in July, 2022, in West Nipissing."
Narcity reached out to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Elementary School and the Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.
The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers immediate mental health counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous peoples across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-855-242-3310, or visit their website to chat.