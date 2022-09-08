2 Dogs Were Stolen At Knifepoint In Downtown Toronto & Police Are Investigating
The dogs were being walked in the Yonge and Dundas area.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are asking for the public's help finding two dogs that were reportedly stolen in the downtown core.
Police reported in a news release that on Thursday, September 1, two dogs were being walked in the Yonge and Dundas area when an unfortunate incident occurred.
At around 11:00 p.m., two strangers, a man and a woman, confronted a person walking two dogs, and one of the suspects took out a knife.
At that point, the man with the weapon took the two adorable dogs from the victim.
TPS Constable Sinderela Chung told Narcity, "there is a concern for the dogs because they require special medication and food," and "they do have allergies."
The two dogs are a Golden Brown Shih Tzu named Mari, who was in a stroller, and the second pup is a black Scottish Terrier named Yurield.
So, if you find a male, who police describe as "white, 25-years-old, black hair, wearing a baseball hat," and a female, also white, "in her 30s, brown hair and was wearing a light green long sleeve shirt and sweat pants," you are advised to call the police.
Additionally, TPS are asking anyone with further information on the whereabouts of the two dogs to call them at 416-808-5200 or via Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Chung said they are still looking for the suspects.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that dogs have been stolen in the 6ix.
In July, a puppy was stolen from her home and hit by a car.
Bella, the pup, was stolen from her home in the Jane Street and Shoreham Drive area on July 5. Twenty days later, police said she was reunited with her owner at an animal shelter in the city.