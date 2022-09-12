Toronto Police Returned 2 Dogs To Their Owner After They Were Stolen At Knifepoint
They look so happy to be home.
A dog owner's nightmare has finally ended thanks to the Toronto police's safe return of two pups.
According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), members of its 52 Division located the two dogs in the Queen Street East and Bond Street area last Friday.
"Both dogs appeared to be in good health and were returned back to their owner unharmed," the report states.
36-year-old Angela Dupuis of Toronto has been charged with "Robbery with an offensive weapon" and "Possession of Property Obtained by Crime."
The canines were first reported stolen at the beginning of the month.
Police say that Dupuis and a man holding a knife confronted the person walking the dogs at around 11:00 p.m. on September 1 in the Yonge and Dundas area.
The man then took the two animals from the victim. He remains "still outstanding, and officers are continuing the investigation." The police describe him as white, 30 to 40 years, with a medium build.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with multiple tattoos on his body, including his neck.
Anyone with further information is being asked to call the investigator at 416-808-5200 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
The dogs, a Golden Brown Shih Tzu named Mari and a black Scottish Terrier named Yurield, could be seen being held by their owner in a photo shared by TPS.
Sadly, incidents of stolen dogs aren't unheard of in the city.
An American Bull Dog named Bella suffered a broken shoulder blade after being hit by a car following a similar theft.