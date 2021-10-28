The Ontario Woman Whose Two Dogs Were Fatally Shot Wrote A Heart-Wrenching Post About Them
"I loved my dogs more than anything," the owner wrote.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Two dogs, who went by the names Hunter and Nova, suffered and died from gunshot wounds earlier this week near Haliburton, Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on October 27 that they received a report about two dogs that went missing in the Trappers Trail area of Dysart et al Township on October 22. Police added that the dogs had managed to come loose from their leashes on the evening of October 21, where gunshots were heard shortly thereafter.
"They were let out to do their daily routine of doing their business in the back yard before coming inside for the night and 10 minutes later I heard gunshots," Lacey Jane Finch, the owner of the two dogs, wrote on Facebook about the incident on October 24. "The monster that did this shot a 3-MONTH-OLD PUPPY and her mother at close range, took off their collars, dragged their bodies, and covered them with sticks. These were not just dogs — they were my babies — they were my EVERYTHING."
Finch wrote that the two dogs were just going on their "nightly bathroom routine" when they strayed too far off and went onto an adjoining property.
"My sweet babies did not deserve to die like this! My entire world has been taken from me," Finch added. "I loved my dogs more than anything. Anyone who knows me knows that my dogs come first over anything [...] I miss them."
In their news release, police reminded the public that the person behind this incident has not yet been positively identified by police.
The investigation is ongoing.