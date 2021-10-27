Ontario Police Are Investigating After Two Dogs Went Missing & Were Found Shot Shortly After
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A fatal shooting involving two dogs near Haliburton, Ontario earlier this week is now being investigated by Ontario Provincial Police.
In a news release posted on Wednesday, police said they received a report of two dogs who went missing in the Trappers Trail area of Dysart et al Township on October 22.
According to police, the owners said the dogs managed to come loose from their leashes sometime in the evening on Thursday, October 21, and never came back home. Gunshots were heard in the area not long after the dogs got loose.
After the owners called and filed the first report to police, the two dogs were found dead, having suffered gunshot wounds.
Police are aware that there have been social media posts regarding this incident and are reminding the public that they have yet to identify the person responsible for this shooting.
Officers will be investigating any incidents that appear to be in response to this shooting.
