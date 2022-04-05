16 Adorable Dogs Are Now Safe In Toronto After Being Rescued From A Meat Market In China
The pups are being kept in a local "safe house."
A flight that landed at Toronto's Pearson Airport on March 30 had 16 adorable dogs on it, and some may soon be up for adoption.
No Dogs Left Behind (NDLB) and Golden Bond Rescue have been caring for the dogs that were rescued from "slaughterhouses" in China.
Golden Bond Rescue told Narcity that 16 dogs were rescued, 12 of which are golden retrievers.
"Our dogs were taken off of meat trucks headed to slaughterhouse," they said.
A video posted to Facebook shows the dogs being moved from a truck to an NDLB safe house in Toronto.
NDLB is committed to ending the "reckless slaughtering of animals in East Asia," according to a press release.
In November 2021, the organization opened its first safe house in Toronto to help rescue dogs from the illegal dog meat trade.
Golden Bond Rescue is an Oregon-based dog rescue specializing in retrievers. The two organizations teamed up to help these precious pups.
While the dogs are now safe in NDLB's custody in Toronto, it will be a little while before any of them can be adopted.
"They will need to be in Canada for the six-month quarantine." Golden Bond Rescue explained.
But after that, the 12 golden retrievers will go through a different process than the NDLB dogs. "At six months, they will move to the Pacific Northwest region of the U.S. and be adopted to approved waiting adopters."
"These Goldens have been through so much and to see their wagging tails and their smiles no matter what life has thrown at them, just tells us they are the most beautiful creatures on this planet," Golden Bond Rescue said in a Facebook post.
This isn't the first time an organization has brought rescue dogs to Canada for a better life. In January, 110 dogs arrived in Toronto from South Korea.
An estimated 2.5 million dogs are still being bred and forced to live "in appalling conditions on thousands of farms across South Korea" for human consumption, according to Humane Society International (HSI).
Some of the dogs from South Korea may still be looking for forever homes, so now could be your chance to welcome a new furry family member into your home.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.