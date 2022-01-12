Trending Tags

110 Dogs Will Arrive Safe In Toronto This Week After Being Rescued From A Meat Farm (PHOTOS)

They're flying into Pearson Airport today!

110 Dogs Will Arrive Safe In Toronto This Week After Being Rescued From A Meat Farm (PHOTOS)
Humane Society International | Handout

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

More than 100 dogs will be arriving safe and sound at Pearson Airport in Toronto this week, after being rescued from South Korea's controversial dog meat trade last year.

The pups will get a second chance at life upon their arrival in Canada starting on Wednesday, January 12, and will be transferred to a temporary facility in Cambridge, Ontario, to receive care.

Photos of the dogs' rescue were provided to Narcity by the Humane Society International, casting a light on the animals' dire living conditions.

HSI | Handout

The rescue effort, assisted by Korean partner group LIFE, includes over 60 dogs that were saved from a meat farm on Jindo Island in August of 2021.

After their stay in Cambridge, the dogs will be transported for further treatment and sheltering in the U.S. at the new HSI Trauma Rehabilitation Center in Montreal.

HSI | Handout

According to HSI, the sweeping Initiative came on the heels of the South Korean government announcing its plans to consider a ban on dog meat consumption.

President Moon Jae-In revealed, in a joint statement with his ministries that he was considering setting up a task force to end the practice.

According to the news release, an estimated 2.5 million dogs are still being bred and forced to live in appalling conditions on "thousands of farms across South Korea" for human consumption.

HSI | Handout

"The dogs suffer immensely both physically and mentally, spending their entire lives in small, barren, wire cages without proper food, water, stimulation, comfort, or veterinary care. Death is often by electrocution," a statement from HSI reads.

HSI | Handout

"Dog meat consumption is declining rapidly in South Korea and recent announcements by the South Korean government suggest there is a political will to put an end to this cruel trade for good," it adds.

