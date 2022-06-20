A Dog Was Rescued By Ottawa Firefighters When A Car Rolled On Its Roof & It's So Sweet
Firefighters stayed with the dog until she could get a ride.
Ottawa Fire Services rescued a dog and its driver after their car rolled over on Saturday night, and firefighters said the dog was "visibly shaken," though uninjured.
On Saturday, June 18, at 8:45 p.m., the fire service received a call about an accident where a car was found on its roof at Ramsayville Road and Russell Road in Ottawa. The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on the scene, according to the fire service.
"We stayed until the truck tow truck pulled the car in the ditch," Nick DeFazio, public information officer for Ottawa Fire Services, told Narcity. "We disconnected the battery [and] used Absorball, which is what we throw down on the road for leaking fluids, and then we safely removed the dog and stayed with it until police could arrange the ride for the dog."
DeFazio went on to say the Labrador dog was removed from a white passenger vehicle, and that the driver was able to get out of the car on her own. Police, paramedics and firefighters were all on the scene following the accident.
\u201cStation 32-C responded to a vehicle rollover last night.\ud83d\ude92\n\nThe driver had their dog with them who was visibly shaken up but thankfully uninjured.\ud83e\uddae\n\nFirefighters removed her safely from the scene & cared for her until transportation could be arranged.\ud83e\uddd1\u200d\ud83d\ude92\n\n#OttNews\u201d— Ottawa Fire Services (@Ottawa Fire Services) 1655651591
"The driver had their dog with them who was visibly shaken up but thankfully uninjured," Ottawa Fire Services said in a tweet. "Firefighters removed her safely from the scene & cared for her until transportation could be arranged."
In a photo posted to Twitter, a white car is turned over in an open area of grass. A firefighter can be seen placing a white blanket on a dog. How sweet!
At the time this article was published, no further information about the accident was made available.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.