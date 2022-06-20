NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

dog rescue

A Dog Was Rescued By Ottawa Firefighters When A Car Rolled On Its Roof & It's So Sweet

Firefighters stayed with the dog until she could get a ride.

Ottawa News Reporter
Dog rescued by Ottawa firefighters. Right: Car rolled on its roof.

Dog rescued by Ottawa firefighters. Right: Car rolled on its roof.

OttFire | Twitter

Ottawa Fire Services rescued a dog and its driver after their car rolled over on Saturday night, and firefighters said the dog was "visibly shaken," though uninjured.

On Saturday, June 18, at 8:45 p.m., the fire service received a call about an accident where a car was found on its roof at Ramsayville Road and Russell Road in Ottawa. The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on the scene, according to the fire service.

"We stayed until the truck tow truck pulled the car in the ditch," Nick DeFazio, public information officer for Ottawa Fire Services, told Narcity. "We disconnected the battery [and] used Absorball, which is what we throw down on the road for leaking fluids, and then we safely removed the dog and stayed with it until police could arrange the ride for the dog."

DeFazio went on to say the Labrador dog was removed from a white passenger vehicle, and that the driver was able to get out of the car on her own. Police, paramedics and firefighters were all on the scene following the accident.

"The driver had their dog with them who was visibly shaken up but thankfully uninjured," Ottawa Fire Services said in a tweet. "Firefighters removed her safely from the scene & cared for her until transportation could be arranged."

In a photo posted to Twitter, a white car is turned over in an open area of grass. A firefighter can be seen placing a white blanket on a dog. How sweet!

At the time this article was published, no further information about the accident was made available.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...