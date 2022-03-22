Ottawa Firefighters Rescued 2 People Who Tried To Save Their Dog From An Ice Shelf (VIDEOS)
Jack the dog was also brought back to safety!
A team of firefighters in Ottawa just saved two people who tried to rescue their own beloved pet from the middle of a strong current — and it was all caught on camera.
According to a series of tweets put out by Ottawa Fire Services, firefighters attended a call to rescue two people who fell through the ice when they tried to go after their dog in the Manotick area on March 21.
The dog — who firefighters identified as Jack — had dashed out onto the ice shelf and slipped off into the water, which is why Jack's owners tried to heroically spring to its rescue.
The currents were way too strong for the adults to pull themselves into safety, according to the fire team.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, the two people were still conscious but needed to be rescued as the currents were way too strong for them to be able to pull themselves up to safety. Their dog also needed to be rescued but made it up onto the ice shelf.
At 5:13 p.m., firefighters were able to safely bring back one of the dog owners to the shore, and just a couple of minutes later they rescued the second adult from the freezing waters.
According to Ottawa Fire Services, the second adult wasn't able to walk after being submerged in the cold water.
Now all they had left to save was Jack the dog, but the ice shelf had broken free and was swiftly moving down the stream in the strong currents since the Manotick Mill Dam had opened up recently.
The team of firefighters made their way down the water in a yellow boat, where they were able to help Jack and bring the dog back safely to its owners onshore.