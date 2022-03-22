Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa fire services

Ottawa Firefighters Rescued 2 People Who Tried To Save Their Dog From An Ice Shelf (VIDEOS)

Jack the dog was also brought back to safety!

Images of the Ottawa Fire Services rescue mission.

Images of the Ottawa Fire Services rescue mission.

OTTFire | Twitter

A team of firefighters in Ottawa just saved two people who tried to rescue their own beloved pet from the middle of a strong current — and it was all caught on camera.

According to a series of tweets put out by Ottawa Fire Services, firefighters attended a call to rescue two people who fell through the ice when they tried to go after their dog in the Manotick area on March 21.

The dog — who firefighters identified as Jack — had dashed out onto the ice shelf and slipped off into the water, which is why Jack's owners tried to heroically spring to its rescue.

The currents were way too strong for the adults to pull themselves into safety, according to the fire team.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the two people were still conscious but needed to be rescued as the currents were way too strong for them to be able to pull themselves up to safety. Their dog also needed to be rescued but made it up onto the ice shelf.

At 5:13 p.m., firefighters were able to safely bring back one of the dog owners to the shore, and just a couple of minutes later they rescued the second adult from the freezing waters.

According to Ottawa Fire Services, the second adult wasn't able to walk after being submerged in the cold water.

Now all they had left to save was Jack the dog, but the ice shelf had broken free and was swiftly moving down the stream in the strong currents since the Manotick Mill Dam had opened up recently.

The team of firefighters made their way down the water in a yellow boat, where they were able to help Jack and bring the dog back safely to its owners onshore.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...