NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

parliament hill

Someone Fell From A Steep Embankment Behind Parliament Hill & They Were On A Morning Walk

Firefighters used a rope to rescue them.

Ottawa News Reporter
Ottawa Fire Services rescuing the individual who fell behind Parliament Hill.

Ottawa Fire Services rescuing the individual who fell behind Parliament Hill.

OttFire | Twitter

Ottawa Fire Service rescued a person, by rope, who fell from a steep embankment behind Parliament Hill on Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. on June 28, Ottawa Fire Services said its communication division got a call about an incident on Wellington Street, which is just behind Parliament Hill.

The service said it learned that a person fell from a steep embankment as they were walking on a path. A rescue team arrived at the West Block of the Parliament Hill buildings within eight minutes, after determining where the individual was located, according to the fire service.

"Firefighters made contact with the patient and determined that the patient would not be able to walk out," Ottawa Fire Services said in a press release. Ottawa's Parliamentary Protective Service also responded to the scene.

By 9:16 a.m., the rescue team had the person in a stretcher, which is known as a stokes basket. "Firefighters safely carried the patient up the steep and slippery embankment," reads the press release.

After carrying out the rescue, the person was transferred to the Ottawa Paramedic Service around 9:20 a.m..

Another rope rescue on Tuesday used a crane at a construction site

Ottawa Fire Services rope rescue team had a busy Tuesday morning.

Earlier on, just before 8 a.m., the service received a call about a construction worker, who was injured after being struck by metal, at Cummings Avenue between Burleigh Private and Snow Street. The worker was found on the roof of the five-storey building, said the fire service.

A few minutes after 8 a.m., the fire service used a crane, a rope, and a stokes basket to bring the person down. By roughly 8:30 a.m., the person was back on the ground and treated by the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...