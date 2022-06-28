Someone Fell From A Steep Embankment Behind Parliament Hill & They Were On A Morning Walk
Firefighters used a rope to rescue them.
Ottawa Fire Service rescued a person, by rope, who fell from a steep embankment behind Parliament Hill on Tuesday morning.
Just before 9 a.m. on June 28, Ottawa Fire Services said its communication division got a call about an incident on Wellington Street, which is just behind Parliament Hill.
The service said it learned that a person fell from a steep embankment as they were walking on a path. A rescue team arrived at the West Block of the Parliament Hill buildings within eight minutes, after determining where the individual was located, according to the fire service.
"Firefighters made contact with the patient and determined that the patient would not be able to walk out," Ottawa Fire Services said in a press release. Ottawa's Parliamentary Protective Service also responded to the scene.
\u201c@OttFire Rope Rescue team responded & was able to locate the individual down the embankment. The patient was loaded into a stokes basket & safely carried up & out of the slippery embankment & patient care was transferred to @OttawaParamedic. #OttNews\u201d— Ottawa Fire Services (@Ottawa Fire Services) 1656424383
By 9:16 a.m., the rescue team had the person in a stretcher, which is known as a stokes basket. "Firefighters safely carried the patient up the steep and slippery embankment," reads the press release.
After carrying out the rescue, the person was transferred to the Ottawa Paramedic Service around 9:20 a.m..
Another rope rescue on Tuesday used a crane at a construction site
Ottawa Fire Services rope rescue team had a busy Tuesday morning.
Earlier on, just before 8 a.m., the service received a call about a construction worker, who was injured after being struck by metal, at Cummings Avenue between Burleigh Private and Snow Street. The worker was found on the roof of the five-storey building, said the fire service.
\u201cThe patient has been safely brought down to the ground by the @OttFire Rope Rescue Team. #OttNews\u201d— Ottawa Fire Services (@Ottawa Fire Services) 1656418234
A few minutes after 8 a.m., the fire service used a crane, a rope, and a stokes basket to bring the person down. By roughly 8:30 a.m., the person was back on the ground and treated by the Ottawa Paramedic Service.