NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

oc transpo

Ottawa Firefighters Rescued Someone Trapped In An Elevator At An OC Transpo Station (VIDEO)

Firefighters rappelled down the elevator shaft to rescue them.

Toronto Associate Editor
Ottawa Fire Services assessing the passenger's condition. Right: Firefighters rescuing the passenger.

Ottawa Fire Services assessing the passenger's condition. Right: Firefighters rescuing the passenger.

OttFire | Twitter

Someone was trapped in an elevator at an OC Transpo station in downtown Ottawa, and firefighters had to use ropes to rappel down and bring the passenger up to safety.

On Sunday, August 21, Ottawa Fire Services tweet that they arrived at the Parliament OC Transpo station on Queen Street, between Bank and O'Connor streets, after getting a report that someone was stranded in an elevator. It took them about five minutes to get there after they got the call from OC Transpo.

According to fire services, the elevator was stuck between two levels and the person inside was distressed. In a video recap of what happened, Ottawa Fire explained that the passenger had no access to a landing door to escape through.

When they arrived, Ottawa Fire determined that they would need their Rope Rescue team to rappel down the elevator shaft.

About 20 minutes later, they cut the power off to the elevator, and the rescue team crafted an anchor system they could use to pull the person out.

Shortly after 8:30, two rope rescue technicians rappelled down the elevator shaft and made their way to the person trapped inside.

After assessing the person's condition, firefighters brought them out of the elevator and up to safety just a few minutes after 9 p.m. Ottawa Paramedics then took over to take care of the patient.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...