Ottawa Firefighters Rescued Someone Trapped In An Elevator At An OC Transpo Station (VIDEO)
Firefighters rappelled down the elevator shaft to rescue them.
Someone was trapped in an elevator at an OC Transpo station in downtown Ottawa, and firefighters had to use ropes to rappel down and bring the passenger up to safety.
On Sunday, August 21, Ottawa Fire Services tweet that they arrived at the Parliament OC Transpo station on Queen Street, between Bank and O'Connor streets, after getting a report that someone was stranded in an elevator. It took them about five minutes to get there after they got the call from OC Transpo.
\u201cThe @OttFire Rope Rescue Team \ud83e\udea2 has just successfully rescued a patient trapped in an elevator at the OC Transpo Queen St location. \n\nThe patient was stuck between two levels & was in distress. #OttNews\u201d— Ottawa Fire Services (@Ottawa Fire Services) 1661132361
According to fire services, the elevator was stuck between two levels and the person inside was distressed. In a video recap of what happened, Ottawa Fire explained that the passenger had no access to a landing door to escape through.
When they arrived, Ottawa Fire determined that they would need their Rope Rescue team to rappel down the elevator shaft.
About 20 minutes later, they cut the power off to the elevator, and the rescue team crafted an anchor system they could use to pull the person out.
Shortly after 8:30, two rope rescue technicians rappelled down the elevator shaft and made their way to the person trapped inside.
After assessing the person's condition, firefighters brought them out of the elevator and up to safety just a few minutes after 9 p.m. Ottawa Paramedics then took over to take care of the patient.