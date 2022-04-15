10 Puppies Were Found Dead In A Scarborough Parking Lot Yesterday & It's So Heartbreaking
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
It's one thing to find a lost puppy on the street trying to find its way home, but finding a bunch of dead puppies in a parking lot is just so cruel.
On Thursday, at around 10 a.m., the Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to an animal complaint call, according to a news release.
When police and animal welfare officers attended the scene at Cosentino Drive and Progress Avenue area, they found the "bodies of 10 puppies."
As if you thought the story couldn't get any worse, well then. The officers found the puppies in a parking lot in Scarborough, all "contained in plastic bags."
TPS reported that the small innocent floofs were only around four months old. Jeez.
The police are asking for the public's assistance in this "suspicious incident investigation." They want to identify who placed the animals in the parking lot and are asking for information on any unusual behaviour that occurred in the area.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time officers have attended to a report involving animals.
In February, Ontario police attended a call about smoke coming out of a home on Delrex Boulevard in Georgetown.
Neighbours told the officers that they didn't think anyone was home, but the house had three large German Shepherds that were usually inside.
The officers crawled on their hands and knees as they searched the home and safely got the pups out of the burning house.
So, next time you think about getting rid of your cute puppies, send them to a shelter or something. So many people are looking to adopt an adorable pup, and it would be nice to see the little animals living their best lives.
