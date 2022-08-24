40 Adorable Pups Arrived In Toronto Pearson After Being Rescued From Cairo & Istanbul
They are all Goldens!
Toronto's Pearson Airport recently saw the most adorable and precious passengers arrive.
Forty cute dogs landed at the airport last week after being rescued from Cairo and Istanbul, told Viive Tamm, board co-chair at Golden Rescue to Narcity.
To make matters even better, all the pups rescued from abroad were Goldens!
The Goldens arrived at Pearson Airport on August 16 to meet with their new families. The dogs ran out of their crates, wagging their tails and going up to their new families to greet them with so much love.
However, this heartwarming news also comes at a time that has put companies such as Golden Rescue at risk of continuing their efforts.
Person carrying a dog at Toronto Pearson Airport.Viive Tamm | Golden Rescue
Ban on entry of commercial dogs
"As of September 28, no dogs will be allowed into Canada from over 100 countries, including Turkey and Egypt," Golden Rescue stated in an emailed press release.
The ban was put in place by the Government of Canada to stop the risk of dog rabies entering the country.
"Commercial dogs from countries at high risk for dog rabies will no longer be permitted entry into Canada," they state.
Dogs under this category include those for resale, adoption, fostering, breeding and more.
"Rabies is over 99% fatal for humans and dogs once they start to show symptoms and is nearly 100% preventable with proper vaccination of animals. The importation of even 1 rabid dog could result in transmission to humans, pets, and wildlife. If a person is exposed, they need to undergo serious medical treatment."
\u201cWe are hoping to rescue 130 Goldens prior to the CFIA Ban that will come into affect on September 28th, 2022. We REALLY need adopters.fill out an adoption application here: https://t.co/mguazemlKm\nIf you have already submitted a application please email adoption@goldenrescue.ca\u201d— Golden Rescue (@Golden Rescue) 1660841482
What's next?
Even though the news has saddened dog rescue organizations like Golden Rescue, they said that they are "in favour of increasing protocols or doing whatever is necessary to keep our human and animal populations safe."
But at the same time, Tamm said, "once the ban goes into effect, we won't be able to rescue these precious Goldens internationally so we are condemning them to a life of misery. We will be fighting tooth and nail to amend the ban so we can continue our good work."
Before the ban gets put into place, Golden Rescue would like to "bring at least 100 more Goldens to Canada."
Anyone interested in adopting a Golden can do so by filling out an adoption application on their website, but you should act fast because they expect 14 more flights filled with dogs to arrive in the next month.