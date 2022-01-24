Trending Tags

A Toronto Man Was Allegedly 'Pistol-Whipped' After Refusing To Buy A Puppy

Toronto Police are looking for two suspects.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are currently looking for two suspects who allegedly attacked a man after he decided not to buy a puppy off of them.

In a news release posted on January 23, the Toronto Police Service said it got a call about a robbery in the area of Bayview Avenue and Blythwood Road on January 22 at 10:27 p.m.

According to police, a 41-year-old man had answered a Kijiji ad about buying a puppy.

At the time of the meetup, two men brought a pocket bully puppy with them, and the victim then changed his mind and decided he didn't want to buy the puppy anymore.

The two suspects then allegedly attacked the victim, and at one point during the assault, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and "pistol whipped" the victim — meaning they hit or beat him with a pistol.

Police say they then robbed the victim of "a quantity of cash" before driving off from the scene in a grey Acura with the puppy.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Toronto Police Service

Police are currently looking for two suspects in connection with the attack.

According to officers, both suspects are 5-foot-11 men in their 30s.

One suspect was wearing a black Moose Knuckles parka with a white fur trim hood, white sneakers, black pants, a black Nike baseball cap and a blue medical mask.

The second suspect was wearing a black parka with beige fur trim on the hood, blue jeans and black-and-white Nike Air Zoom GP sneakers and was carrying a black firearm.

TPS is asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5300 or leave an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers.

