Here's How A Fundraiser Helped Save An Injured Kitten & It's Even Found A Home Now (PHOTOS)
Little Georgie even survived an amputation.
A kitten's harrowing tale of survival witnessed a hopeful twist this month, after being saved and adopted in a single go.
Ontario SPCA told Narcity that the injured feline, later named Little Georgie, was first discovered on the side of a street, in Orillia, by a "concerned citizen."
The individual rushed the cat to a nearby OPP station, handing him off to an officer who then drove Georgie to the Mariposa Veterinary Hospital.
Once there, vets went to work on his right front limb, which had suffered "extreme nerve damage."
"He had also lost the skin on his chin and abdomen area," a spokesperson told Narcity.
"To give Georgie the best chance at a pain-free life, amputation of his leg was recommended. He also needed extensive stitches to try to reattach the skin around his chin and abdomen," they added.
The 14-week-old kitten was eventually transferred to the Allandale Veterinary Clinic in Barrie to await surgery and recovery.
Thankfully, Georgie won't have to spend any time in a shelter as the charity confirmed that he'd been adopted by "a friend of the officer who helped to save him."
The good Samaritan who first spotted Georgie generously donated $400 towards his emergency care and the OPP recently held a fundraiser at their Orillia detachment.
But an additional $500 is needed to cover his pending veterinary costs. A recent post on Ontario's SPCA has encouraged those able to donate to Georgie's medical bills.
"Please make a donation today, every amount helps. Together we're making second chances possible," the plea states.
Anyone who wishes to donate can do so here.