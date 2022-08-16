NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Here's How A Fundraiser Helped Save An Injured Kitten & It's Even Found A Home Now (PHOTOS)

Little Georgie even survived an amputation.

Toronto Staff Writer
Georgie being handled. Right: Little Georgie .

Georgie being handled. Right: Little Georgie.

Ontario SPCA Midland and District Animal Centre, Ontario SPCA

A kitten's harrowing tale of survival witnessed a hopeful twist this month, after being saved and adopted in a single go.

Ontario SPCA told Narcity that the injured feline, later named Little Georgie, was first discovered on the side of a street, in Orillia, by a "concerned citizen."

The individual rushed the cat to a nearby OPP station, handing him off to an officer who then drove Georgie to the Mariposa Veterinary Hospital.

Once there, vets went to work on his right front limb, which had suffered "extreme nerve damage."

"He had also lost the skin on his chin and abdomen area," a spokesperson told Narcity.

"To give Georgie the best chance at a pain-free life, amputation of his leg was recommended. He also needed extensive stitches to try to reattach the skin around his chin and abdomen," they added.

The 14-week-old kitten was eventually transferred to the Allandale Veterinary Clinic in Barrie to await surgery and recovery.

Thankfully, Georgie won't have to spend any time in a shelter as the charity confirmed that he'd been adopted by "a friend of the officer who helped to save him."

The good Samaritan who first spotted Georgie generously donated $400 towards his emergency care and the OPP recently held a fundraiser at their Orillia detachment.

But an additional $500 is needed to cover his pending veterinary costs. A recent post on Ontario's SPCA has encouraged those able to donate to Georgie's medical bills.

"Please make a donation today, every amount helps. Together we're making second chances possible," the plea states.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so here.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...