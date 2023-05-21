A Kitten Was Thrown Out Of A Car On A Ontario Highway & So Many People Want To Adopt It
A tiny black kitten was reportedly thrown out of a car on an Ontario highway.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division tweeted out a photo of a small black kitten with what appears to be a crusted-over eye on May 19.
OPP said the kitten was reportedly thrown out of a car headed eastbound on Highway 403 in Waterdown on Friday at around 10:45 a.m.
The tiny cat was sent to a vet for treatment. Although police did not elaborate on what the cat's injuries were, the cat appears to have an injury to its right eye.
\u201cThis kitten that was reportedly thrown out of a car on EB #Hwy403/Waterdown around 10:45am this morning? Anyone with info call #BurlingtonOPP 905-681-2511.\nKitten is at a veterinarian being treated right now. ^ks\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1684518051
People on Twitter have swarmed the OPP's comments with concern for the animal and many hope to adopt the cat once it has recovered from its injuries.
"I hope that poor babies ok. Thankfully he's safely at the vets being cared for. I'd offer to adopt him, but I'm sure there's a huge list of people already on it. If not, I'll come get him and pay the bill. Thanks for taking care of him," reads a tweet.
Another Twitter user replied, asking if the kitten needs a home.
"If this kitten needs a home, I will gladly take him in. He will be loved and taken care of by me and my fur baby, Boobie!!"
Several other Twitter users also tweeted out, sharing their interest in adopting the little cat, while others emphasized the need for stronger animal cruelty laws.
"Glad you found the kitten and it's being treated by a vet and soon to a happy loving home! Unfortunately, this is why we need to have better animal cruelty/rights laws."
Ontario has some of the strongest penalties for animal abuse and neglect in Canada.
Causing distress to an animal or failing to provide standard care could get you up to two years in jail, up to $130,000 in fines for your first offence and a lifetime ban on owning pets, according to the province's website.
Narcity reached out to the OPP for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.