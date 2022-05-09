A Piece Of A Bridge Fell Onto Hwy 403 In Brantford & Police Have Closed The Road
The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
Salamanders crossing a highway, protests in the city, and a rollover truck full of spinach are all valid reasons to have a road closure, but what about that one time a piece of a bridge fell on a highway? Wait, what?
Well, this is quite an interesting news story because a piece of a bridge in Brantford fell on a highway on Monday afternoon, and police have closed the roads.
Brantford Police tweeted on May 9 at 2:06 p.m., stating that the Wayne Gretzky Parkway northbound and southbound and Highway 403 eastbound and westbound are closed "due to a part of the bridge falling onto the highway."
They have announced some closures and detours that motorists will be asked to take.
The City of Brantford stated that the closure is due to an incident that occurred on Monday afternoon.
"It is our understanding that there are no injuries as a result of today’s incident. MTO, who has jurisdiction over Ontario highways, is leading the investigation and response to this incident," they added.
ROAD CLOSURE: All lanes of both #Hwy403 and Wayne Gretzky Parkway are closed. Please avoid the area. @BrantCommunity @CityofBrantford ^cvpic.twitter.com/9jPy4OuMhN— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1652124595
Constable Conrad Vitalis tweeted from the scene showing a video of the fallen bridge. He said, "as you can see from the concrete barrier on the ground and the damage to the bridge, again, this closure is going to be some time before engineers can determine if the bridge and overpass are safe to travel on and for removal of the debris from the roadway."
"Avoid the area if you can...and take care, drive safe," Vitalis concluded.
Motorists are being redirected to use "North Park St., Paris Rd., King George Rd or Garden Ave to travel over the 403." OPP warns that "the closure is expected to last for an extended period of time."