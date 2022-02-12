More Toronto Road Closures Are Happening This Weekend & You Should 'Expect Delays'
Toronto Police are asking people to consider taking alternate routes to get around the city.
If you're planning on moving around the city this weekend, there are even more Toronto road closures happening and people are being told to "expect delays."
Toronto Police tweeted early in the morning on February 12 that effective immediately road closures have been expanded to:
- Church Street to the east
- Spadina Avenue to the west
- Queen Street to the south
- Dupont Street to the north
"Expect delays, and consider alternate routes," police said.
Earlier on February 11, the service also tweeted that Queen's Park Circle to the north, Dundas Street West to the south, Bay Street to the east, and University Avenue to the west were closed effective immediately.
Also, all east to west traffic will be diverted except for TTC vehicles because of the shutdowns.
ROAD CLOSURES:\n- Effective immediately, road closures have been expanded to:\n- Church Street to the east, Spadina Avenue to the west, Queen Street to the South, and Dupont Street to the north\n- Expect delays, and consider alternate routes.\n^mg— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1644660827
Before this, Toronto Police told Narcity on February 9 that they were immediately closing Queen's Park Circle between College Street and Bloor Street because of potential protests on the weekend.
"In response to several social media posts announcing a possible demonstration involving a large number of vehicles, the Toronto Police Service is taking steps to limit impact on our roads/residents," police said.
Ontario is now under a state of emergency because of trucker protests in Ottawa and in Windsor.
Doug Ford said he'll work with his cabinet to use legal authorities to enact orders to make it clear that it's illegal "to impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure."
People caught breaking the new order could face fines, jail time and the risk of losing their personal and commercial licenses.